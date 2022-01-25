Guernsey residents will be able to turn up without an appointment to have a Covid booster jab at the Harbour Terminal this week.

The trial walk-in clinics are being held on Tuesday and Thursday between 11am and 2pm.

So far, more than 40,000 adults have had their booster vaccination, which is 78% of the 51,000 target.

The government of Guernsey hopes the location will make it easier for people to get their full dose of immunisation.

The drop-in clinics at the Community Vaccination Centre at Beau Sejour will also still be running.

People are being asked to take a lateral flow test before going to health care facilities and to wear face masks whilst there.

Adults who have had Covid must wait 28 days since they tested positive to have their booster. People aged 12 to 17 must wait 12 weeks.