Man walking down every public road in Jersey for charity

Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

A Jersey man is walking down every public road in the island to raise money for the JSPCA and Autism Jersey.

Tim Ringsdore will cover a total of 350 miles and is inviting his fellow islanders to join him.

He says: "I wanted to take on something a little unique, and to invite other islanders who might not be able to undertake something as long as the Island Walk, but would still enjoy seeing a part of their home island that they don't usually get to see, in bite size walks."

"I'm a Jersey man and yet I haven't walked every road. This is a great opportunity to help these charities but also to appreciate every mile of our beautiful island."

Tim will be updating islanders on his journey via a dedicated Facebook page and has already managed to raise over £600 on JustGiving.