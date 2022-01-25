Mandatory masks scrapped in Guernsey

Masks will no longer be mandatory in indoor public places in Guernsey from midnight tonight (25 January).

The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) have agreed to remove the mandatory requirement to wear face coverings across the Bailiwick.

The process of 'enhanced passive follow-up’ for positive cases, which saw them banned from bars and restaurants and big gatherings if they were released from isolation before day 10 will also be removed. Instead islanders will be asked to follow sensible precautions, for example not visiting the hospital or care settings.

This week the States will publish these in the ‘Bailiwick Blueprint – The Next Steps’ which will set out a road map for the removal of all remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

The Bailiwick Blueprint will look at:

De-escalation of lateral flow and PCR testing and contact tracing with focus more on testing and tracing for certain settings, for clinical reasons or to manage outbreaks.

Review of border policy for travel from outside the Common Travel Area.

Move away from emergency legislation to advice and guidance only.

Contact tracing will focus on specific situations, for example the control of outbreaks.

Work towards the removal of the mandatory self-isolation for positive cases, with people being asked to stay at home if they are a symptomatic case.

Measures will continue to be regularly reviewed and be adjusted accordingly.

A government spokesperson has said: "These steps will put yet greater emphasis on the need for all islanders to live responsibly with Covid, meaning it will be down to all Islanders to take sensible steps to mitigate the spread of the virus so that it can remain at manageable levels, working together to protect each other."

Guernsey's Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache has welcomed the easing of restrictions in the island and thanked islanders for their cooperation in the vaccination programme.

"We’ve kept our society, businesses, schools and borders open, without putting our health service under more strain than it can cope with.

"Of course for some it’s still been a very difficult period, but there’s no doubt we’re better placed now than ever before for living responsibly with Covid19. Our next steps need to reflect that.

"For today, we are pleased to be able to further remove some of the restrictions that have been in place and to see we are moving in the right direction.”

He continued to highlight the CCA are "mindful that there are some aspects of our border policy that need to be reviewed carefully" but ensured islanders that these conversations are happening now and will be updated soon.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink, also supports the ease of restrictions after the Bailiwick has faced challenging times in recent years.

"After two years of having to manage the unpredictable and changing threat presented by Covid-19, to reach this stage is very encouraging. It’s down to the cooperation and commitment from all Islanders. Covid-19 has not gone away, but we’re in a good position to change how we manage this infection."

But Dr Brink does not expect to see a continued fall of cases across the Bailiwick.

"We expect to see more cases of Covid-19, indeed we may see a further wave of infection. As before, we will work with Islanders, asking for their cooperation to respond to any increasing risk, rather than rely on the reintroduction of formal restrictions."

Despite the relaxation of measures, the CCA are continuing to recommend that face coverings are used, especially in enclosed spaces, in crowds or where there is poor ventilation.

Islanders are asked to stay at home if they are unwell and continue to take regular lateral flow tests in order to keep control over community transmission.