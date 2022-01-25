Guernsey children can enjoy playing on the pirate ship at Saumarez Park again, following repair works.

The ship had been damaged by rot and vandalism and was closed in April 2021.

The whole structure was surveyed by engineers and a report explained what work was needed to make it safe.

It has now been repaired and restored.

Marco Tersigni, Field Officer for Agriculture, Countryside & Land Management Services (ACLMS), said: “We’re really pleased that this playground equipment is back open again.

"It has taken a bit longer than we had hoped, in part due to the pandemic which has meant that waiting times for timber supplies has been longer than normal.

"Additional areas of rot were also identified during the course of repair, but now that this has all been fixed we hope the children of Guernsey look forward to having more swashbuckling adventures aboard the pirate ship.”