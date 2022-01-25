UK-based paramedics show interest in Alderney position

A number of UK paramedics have shown interest in taking on the role of Alderney's paramedic.

Three candidates are set to visit the island in the coming weeks.

The role would see paramedics take on six month secondments in the island.

This comes after Alderney's only paramedic resigned earlier this month, which raised concerns of islanders being left without sufficient services.

In a statement released by a States of Alderney spokesperson to "set the record straight" about future plans for the Ambulance Service, they set how the General Services Committee plan to change.

"An additional budget of £50,000 was agreed by GSC earlier this month, taking the annual cost of the Ambulance Service in 2022 to £121,000.

"This will fund two paramedics on secondment while a sustainable future model is determined, together with the volunteers and all working under the appropriate clinical governance."

The States of Alderney have released a statement to "set the record straight" on the island's Ambulance service. Credit: ITV Channel

The States are also in regular contact with the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) about their recommendations, as well as speaking with Guernsey Health & Social Care, the Island Medical Centre, St John Ambulance Guernsey and the Island Pharmacist about management of the service.

The States continued to explain the continual changes they have been making to the service in order to build up "resilience".

"The previous purely voluntary ambulance model discarded in early 2020 bears no resemblance to the service now operating as part of Alderney Fire, Ambulance & Rescue Service or the future model which will incorporate the AACE recommendations to bring it into line with similar jurisdictions and provide further resilience."

A suggestion for two volunteers to be trained to a 'technician' level was not a recommendation given by the AACE independent review and will not be completed.