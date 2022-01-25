What are the changes to the Highway Code in Jersey?

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Alex Spiceley

New road rules will come into effect in Jersey this weekend to better protect cyclists and pedestrians from road accidents.

There are three main "significant" changes to the Highway Code which will be introduced on Saturday 29 January.

They include introducing a risk-based hierarchy of road users, with the most vulnerable - pedestrians and cyclists - taking priority.

How will the Code change?

Someone driving will have more responsibility to watch out for people cycling, walking or riding a horse, and cyclists will have more responsibility to be aware of pedestrians.

Drivers will be told to give way to pedestrians at junctions, for example.

Credit: ITN

Other key amendments include clearer guidance for drivers to leave a distance of at least 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists, and instructing drivers turning into a road to give way to pedestrians waiting to cross.

Credit: ITN

There will also be a recommendation for car users to reduce the risk of opening a door into the path of a cyclist by using the hand on the opposite side to the door, as that will often lead to them looking over their shoulder.

This is known as the 'dutch reach' technique.

Cyclists will also be told to ride in the middle of the road in certain situations to make themselves more visible.

Credit: ITN

Politicians in Jersey have decided not to introduce fines for breaking the codeBut they hope all islanders will be invested in sharing the responsibility of keeping the island's roads safe.

The changes may also be introduced in Guernsey if the States decide to vote them in.