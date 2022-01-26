Andrew Lloyd Webber wishes Jersey students luck on upcoming show

The famous composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has wished Jersey students luck on their upcoming show.

Lord Lloyd-Webber sent well wishes to students at Les Quennevais School for their upcoming performance of School of Rock, which he wrote.

A tweet from the school shows a message signed by Mr Webber wishing them luck.

The school said: "This good luck message to everyone involved in our production of 'School of Rock' from the man himself is just incredible!!

"If we weren't excited before, we really are fired up now! Thank you Lord Webber we will do you proud. This means such a lot!"Andrew Lloyd Webber is famous for composing a string of hit musicals including Cats and The Phantom of the Opera.