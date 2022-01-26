Jersey Architects Association object to new hospital build

The Association of Jersey Architects have called on the planning inspector to reject plans to build the new hospital at Overdale.

In a letter to the island's planners it says the Association considers Overdale to be the wrong location and that designs do not "comply to Jersey's sense of place".

The Association lists several areas of concern as well as improvements which could be made.

The south elevation as viewed from Elizabeth Castle is currently a 200 metre bland flat elevation with no attempt to create an intriguing façade.

There appears to be no clear, compelling concept design or architectural narrative.

The current design does not enhance or add character to the skyline.

The group questions how easy will the 'access for all' be from town?

The group asks does the building design strategy comply with the island's target to be carbon zero by 2020?

But the Association is not the first to speak out against the new hospital site, the Progress Party said that they would overturn plans if enough members are elected this year.

The Association of Jersey Architects have now asked the planning department to reject the application for their listed reasons.

"Whilst this project is an island imperative, we are concerned that the client and delivery process have adversely affected the project's design quality and contribution to Jersey's unique sense of place."