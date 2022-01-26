Jersey Bulls are set to temporarily lose their home ground next month as "significant moderations" are made to Springfield Stadium.

Springfield will be closed for six weeks leaving many clubs in the dark over where they will be based during this period.

Upgrades will include fencing amendments to comply with the FA regulations.

The work will enable Springfield Stadium to be compliant with FA rules needed to ensure that if the Jersey Bulls are promoted they can play in the league above.

But the Bulls are not the only footballers affected by the closure.

St Clements Football Club will have to suspend their U11, U12, U14, U15 & U18's training sessions whilst the site is closed.

They have said it will prevent almost 100 children from training "at a crucial time at the end of the playing season".

Gary Tumelty, coach for the St Clements team has said it came as a shock to everyone at the club.

"Yesterday my group WhatsApp messages went through the roof. Parents, coaches, sort of everyone in a state of shock that this has happened so quickly and without really any prior knowledge. "At this time during the winter period if people don't play for a long period, do they come back and continue?

"It's all very well if a team is at the top of the league and playing well, they will no doubt continue, but if the teams are mid table or bottom of the table, they might not, and you just don't want to have a drop in participation." Although Jersey Bulls were aware of the proposed work to the stadium facilities, Jersey FA's CEO, David Kennedy said that not being able to access the site at all came at a "disappointment".

"I think that the issue and the disappointment from everyone, ourselves included, is that we were made aware that we would continue to be able to use the facility when the works happened. That would mean that 100 odd footballers that access it every week wouldn't have any disruption.

We found out Monday night, that wasn't going to be the case and like everyone else now, we find ourselves in a very difficult situation."

Deputy Hugh Raymond, Minister responsible for Sport in the island has apologised for the "inconvenience" the closure brings to islanders, but says it "will ultimately bring long term benefits to everyone who plays football at Springfield"."The fencing at Springfield needs to be changed to enable Jersey Bulls’ to move up to the English Football leagues and the work has to be complete by the end of March to meet the conditions of entry to the league.

"While we would have preferred to keep sections of the pitches open throughout the work, the contractors have confirmed that with such a tight deadline, they need to have full access at all times.

"We will therefore be closing the stadium for six weeks from 14 February to 31 March and are working to find alternative solutions for our existing bookings."

Jersey Bulls are set to sit down with Jersey Sport later tonight (26 January) to discuss plans for a temporary training facility whilst the work takes place.