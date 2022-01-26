Jersey's Springfield Stadium to close for up to six weeks

Jersey's Springfield Stadium will close for up to six weeks whilst facilities are upgraded next month.

The closure means sports teams can not play there while the work takes place. St Clement Sports Club said it could leave nearly 100 of their children without a place to train and says its U11, U12, U14, U15 & U18’s will not be able to access the grounds from 14 February.

St Clement Sports Club said: "This will impact us heavily for the remainder of our winter training slots and we will now have to seek alternatives for these age groups.

"Unfortunately, local clubs on the island and not just St Clement will struggle to find any suitable alternatives as other options on the island are fully booked.

"We are extremely disappointed with this but we will do our absolute best to facilitate the players where we can."