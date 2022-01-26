Vote: Last chance for 2021 Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of The Year
It is the last chance to vote for your Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) 2021.
Voting lines close at 8:30pm on Thursday 27 January.
The four SPOTY nominees are:
The winner will be announced during a live awards evening on Thursday 17 February 2022, broadcast live on ITV across the Channel Islands.
The ceremony was postponed from late January due to Covid reasons.
How to vote:
To vote for the Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of The Year 2021, call:
0845 606 55 01 for Cameron Chalmers
0845 606 55 02 for Maya Le Tissier
0845 606 55 03 for Chuggy Perchard
0845 606 55 04 for Alex Scott
Terms & Conditions:
Votes cost 5p + network access charges. Please check costs with your network operator before dialing. A maximum of five calls from a phone number will be accepted. Lines close Thursday 27 January at 8:30pm. T&C's and Privacy Notice can be found at itv.com/terms