Festung Guernsey calls for help preserving island's Occupation fortifications

Video report by ITV Channel TV's Kate Prout

Festung Guernsey are calling for more volunteers to help them preserve even more historic fortifications across the island.

The group of around 10 men and women spend weekends tidying up bunkers and batteries and carrying out essential repairs to keep them standing and occasionally open to the public.

Ben Drew from the organisation says it is vitally important these reminders of the island's history are kept intact.

He said, "If it isn't for people with interest like this in preserving these they would just fade away and eventually be too dangerous to enter. Then there will be nothing left. It's really important we remember. Some people see this as just about the Occupation, but it's also about those who built them and stories like that."

Festung Guernsey is also working on the largest gun battery in the Channel Islands.

Mirus Batterie housed four enormous guns with a firing range of 30 miles. It was abandoned after the war and only recently made safe and had electricity installed.

More information about Festung Guernsey and its work is available here.