Guernsey footballer Ben Acey enjoys trial spell at Bristol City

Guernsey footballer Ben Acey could be set to join Championship side Bristol City, following in the footsteps of his good friend Alex Scott.

The 17-year-old has been on trial with The Robins this week, playing for their Under 23 side against Charlton.

Acey in action for Bristol City's U23s Credit: Bristol City FC

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance was instrumental in helping Acey get this opportunity and believes Bristol City have been impressed by what they've seen.

"Every challenge we've presented to him in our environment he's risen to and wanted to be the best. That's a fantastic attitude to have and I think he's shown that with Bristol City based on the conversations I've had with them. He's got the characteristics and the talent so it's over to him now. It's a cut throat business over there but he's got a chance."

Acey lays the ball off during his trial against Charlton Credit: Bristol City

The Green Lions boss believes we might have seen the last of Acey on the island. When asked if the midfielder could return on loan Vance said: "I've already tried that one, the answer's probably no".

Ben Acey last played for Guernsey back in December when he scored his first goal for the club in a 6-2 win over Staines Town.