Havre des Pas road works halted due to asphalt shortage

Road resurfacing works on Jersey's south coast could face delays because of a shortage of asphalt.

The government says technical issues at the Ronez manufacturing plant means the company is not currently able to supply the material for the works at Havre des Pas.

It means the main resurfacing work has been put on hold, until manufacturing restarts, but some elements of the project will be able to continue. The road will remain closed for safety reasons.

A government spokesperson said “the project has, to this point, run to schedule. The site team are working on contingency plans to limit delays and the consequent impact on the public.”

The work got underway on Monday 10 January and is due to take up to seven weeks to complete from start to finish.