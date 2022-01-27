Jersey's government criticised over lack of support for military veterans

Play video

Jersey's government has come under fire for failing to support the island's serving military and veterans. A Freedom of Information request by ITV News has revealed that a government-led steering group set up to support them has not met for five of the seven years that it has existed. In 2014, Jersey's government introduced an Armed Forces Covenant, pledging support to members and their families both during and after their service.

Under the agreement, the then Home Affairs Minister also created a steering group so that service people could discuss issues and disadvantages they face.

It met three times in 2015 and a further five times in 2017. The group then did not meet again until 14 January 2022 - exactly a month after ITV News requested the information.

The Jersey branch of the Royal British Legion says some veterans have been left feeling forgotten.

Keith Sunter, the organisation's Welfare chairman, says, "It makes us feel that we're not thought about. There are many veterans who have said, "I don't know why this hasn't been happening." It feels like you're being turned down - all veterans are special because we give our lives for our country .

"You've seen people being blown up. So when we're all together now, we help each other - because we know we've been in situations others don't want to be in and seen things others don't want to see."

The Armed Forces Covenant was renewed by the Home Affairs Minister in November 2021. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The island's current Home Affairs Minister, Deputy Gregory Guida, said, "I am sorry that they were not heard by the Government. Start with the British Legion - they are a really, really great help and they will help you get in touch with the government, but again, I really hope that our local services now are geared more towards helping veterans than they were in the past."