Man convicted over break-in and sexual touching in Jersey

A man has been found guilty of breaking into a property and sexually touching a woman without her consent.

Raul Freitas, aged 22, was arrested in July 2021, when the victim called police to say she had woken up to find him lying naked in bed alongside her.

His presence at the property was confirmed by forensic teams, who identified his fingerprints on and around the kitchen window. He was later arrested and charged.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Caroline Foord, praised the victim for their strength in coming forward to report the crime. She said, “This experience must have been terrifying for the victim and police are thankful for the courage she has shown throughout the investigation.

"The States of Jersey Police remain committed to working with key partners and advocacy services such as the SARC at Dewberry House, JAAR and the Jersey Women’s Refuge, to encourage victims of sexual crime to report such incidents.

“We will investigate all sexual offences reported to us and put offenders before the courts. We can assure victims that there are a number of agencies in a position to offer support and guidance, through all stages of the criminal justice process.”

Freitas was convicted of sexual touching without consent and illegal entry with intent to commit a crime at Jersey's Royal Court. He will be sentenced in April.