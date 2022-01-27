Plans submitted to regenerate St Helier Waterfront

An outline planning application has been submitted to regenerate the southwest of St Helier's waterfront.

The plans include building around 1,000 new homes as well as places to enjoy food, drink and shopping.

There are also plans for leisure facilities including an indoor pool, lido, gym and bouldering centre.

Credit: Jersey Development Company

Three public consultations took place between October 2020 and August 2021 to ask the community for their views on the plans.

The development would also aim to improve links between the Waterfront and town centre with a new pedestrian and cycle crossing.

In response to the consultation, the original proposals have been revised to reduce the heights of some buildings to a maximum of eight storeys and others to a maximum of twelve.

The proposals have been submitted by the Jersey Development Company which is part of the Government and include provision for greener modes of transport, including a bike hub with space for 400 bikes.

If given the green light, the project will be built over ten years.