Visits allowed at Jersey's General Hospital

Visits to patients at Jersey's General Hospital will be able to go ahead from this evening (Thursday 27 January).

Restrictions on visits have been in place for two weeks, after patients tested positive for coronavirus following contact with symptomatic visitors.

However, the government says that a reduction in the number of coronavirus infections mean they can now resume - along with social visits to mental health wards.

Visitors will have to abide by the following rules.

Only two named visitors per patient will be allowed, with only one able to attend at any one time. They must only visit one patient while on-site.

Any visitors must not be subject to any self-isolation requirements or have any symptoms of Covid-19

Visitors must maintain strict hand hygiene, using alcohol gels when entering clinical areas and wear facemasks at all times. Visitors are asked to support all HCS staff as we work collectively to re-introduce visiting safely.

Anyone attending the hospital is urged to take a Lateral Flow Test before their arrival.

Visits to those receiving end-of-life care will continue to be considered on an individual basis. For visits to mental health wards, visitors should contact the ward directly to make arrangements.

The hospital will remain closed to visitors throughout the afternoon to allow staff to prepare for the changes. The government says the policy will remain under review.

Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister, said "the return of visiting is great news for patients and their friends and family. I would ask all visitors to be respectful of staff who are doing all they can for patients under difficult circumstances, and to observe all guidelines which have been put in place."

The move comes just days after politicians voted in favour of easing the rules, which saw most visits to the hospital banned.