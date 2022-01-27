Wreaths laid in Jersey and Alderney to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson

Wreaths have been laid in Jersey and Alderney to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

In Jersey, the ceremony took place on the New North Quay followed by a commemoration in the town church.

In Alderney, the wreath laying service was at the Hammond Memorial.

In the evening, islanders are being asked to display a candle in their windows at 8pm to "light the darkness".

Today is the 77th Holocaust Memorial Day which marks the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

It is a time to remember the millions of people killed during the Holocaust and in genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Guernsey has decided to commemorate the Holocaust in April to align with Yom HaShoah - the day it is marked in Israel.