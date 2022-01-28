Company fined £100k after workplace accident left Jersey man fighting for life

A company has been fined £100,000 after a construction worker suffered life-changing injuries falling from a scaffolding in St Helier.

The court heard the platform 35 year old Filipe de Abreu was working on had not been properly installed when it collapsed.

Mr de Abreu fell several storeys from the residential site in Ann Street on 2 February.

He was flown to Southampton hospital with multiple serious injuries including a fractured pelvis. He was in intensive care for more than a month and had to have his left leg amputated.

On sentencing, the judge said that the construction company CNR was in “serious breach of health and safety legislation” which had left Mr de Abreu with catastrophic injuries.

Speaking on behalf of Mr de Abreu, family friend Claudia Marques said: “Nothing would have been a good result because we shouldn’t have been here today to begin with.

"We hope that this decision makes other companies aware of their own health and safety and that it avoids other people going through the same thing this family has gone through.”

The court heard how the site manager had not followed proper procedures for securing the scaffold platforms.

The prosecution said the building site was running several days behind and that the site manager was under time pressure.