Goalkeeper Callum Stanton on why he's swapped Dubai for Guernsey

From the busy, built-up metropolis of Dubai to the quiet, sandy shores of Guernsey - it's certainly been a stark change in lifestyle for new Guernsey FC goalkeeper Callum Stanton.

On a grey and drizzly day at Footes Lane you could forgive him for wanting to be back in warmer climates, but he's happy at the club where he's adored by the fans.

"I'm absolutely loving it. Guernsey's a lovely place to live. It's very different to what I'm used to but I'm slowly getting used to the way of life over here so I'm really enjoying it."

Stanton in action whilst playing in Dubai Credit: Callum Stanton

Stanton first played for Guernsey FC on loan from Bournemouth during the 2017-18 season. He returned on loan for two further seasons before leaving to play in Dubai in early 2020.

"I loved every minute of playing out there. It was a great club and we had a good season winning division two. It's a very good standard. I'd say it'd a lot more physical than in England, it's a lot faster. It's hard to compare to leagues in The UK but I'd say probably level with The National League."

If it were not for local rules preventing overseas players from playing in the country's first division, there's a good chance Callum would still be there.

Callum eyes up a drive overlooking Dubai's famous skyline Credit: Callum Stanton

But Dubai's loss in Guernsey's gain as The Green Lions can now call upon one of the best goalkeepers in non-league.

"I was thankful to Guernsey for the opportunity to come back here and play. I want to play as many games as I can. With not being able to play in Dubai I missed a bit of the season so I've not been playing many games so I'm over here to play and see where it takes me."

Stanton injured himself during one of his first training sessions back with the club and missed Wednesday (January 26) night's defeat to Binfield. He says he's on the mend though so Guernsey fans shouldn't have to wait long before he's back between the sticks.