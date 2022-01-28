Most coronavirus restrictions soon to be dropped in Jersey

Nearly all coronavirus restrictions in Jersey will be stopped, as the government sets out its plan to help the island learn to live with the virus .

From Tuesday (1 February), islanders will no longer legally have to wear masks indoors and the work from home guidance will end.

The announcement comes one week after Guernsey also decided to drop a majority of their restrictions.

More restrictions will continue to be dropped in Jersey from 7 February, with plans to have 'virtually all' restrictions removed by the end of March.

The government says the island will be leaving the 'emergency' phase of the pandemic, which began in March 2020, at that point. From Tuesday 1 February:

Masks will no longer be mandatory in indoor public spaces.

The work from home guidance will come to an end

Islanders will no longer need to provide their details for the purposes of contact tracing.

From Monday 7 February:

The government's contact tracing programme will come to an end.

Travel requirements will return to how they were pre-pandemic, with no requirement to complete pre-travel forms, show vaccination status or take a coronavirus test.

Every child, young person and school staff will be asked to take daily lateral flow tests before entering the classroom.

Government officials aim that by Thursday 31 March, the mandatory isolation requirement for positive cases will also end, and be changed to guidance.

Senator John Le Fondre has thanked islanders for undertaking the restrictions and now they are able to be eased. He said, "We are largely in the position that we are in today thanks to the cooperation and support islanders have given the vaccination programme and ensuring they are getting fully vaccinated.

"It is vital that this is upheld, and I want to remind Islanders that the Vaccination Centre remains open for first, second and booster doses, so please do not hesitate to stay up to date with your vaccination schedule.”