New lottery draw launched to support Jersey charity

A Jersey charity has launched a new fundraising initiative to help fund its work in the island.

Family Nursing & Home Care has launched the '2022 Draw Club', where islanders have the chance to win cash prizes every month.

Only 2,022 tickets are available for purchase.

The charity are funded through donations, membership subscriptions and government contracts.

Family Nursing & Home Care offer a range of services such as health visitations, school and children’s nursing, district and specialist nursing as well as at home care.

Each month 12 prizes are up for grabs, ranging from cash prizes between £30 and £1,000.

Tickets are £27.50 each and can be bought from the Family Nursing & Home Care website .

Prize draws happen on the last Friday of every month.