Passports now required for travel between Poole and the Channel Islands

Passengers travelling between the Channel Islands and Poole with Condor Ferries will now have to travel with passports.

This is due to the sailings passing through French territorial waters via Cherbourg during January and February.

The change in policy will remain in place until 14 February, after which the service will return to its normal route.

Passengers will have to show their passport to either the UK or Channel Islands border authorities.

However, passengers will not be regarded as arrivals in France for duty free or Covid reasons.

A spokesperson for Condor Ferries has said: "We have been instructed to introduce the change of policy by border control and this applies as passengers will enter French territorial waters during their journey.

"It is only for services between Poole, Guernsey and Jersey up to and including 14 February and the numbers travelling are very low at this time of year."

For passengers who do not hold a valid passport, they can be re-booked onto the Portsmouth service instead.