The politicians charged with scrutinising Jersey's travel rules are concluding their work as the island's border restrictions ease.

The move reflects the government's decision to learn to live with Covid.

The Safer Travel Guidelines Review Panel, set up in July 2020, was created to question and challenge the government's travel rules, which aimed to curb the spread of Covid.

As border restrictions have eased, scrutiny feel they can now conclude their work.

The Panel previously looked into the impact of the island's travel policy on budget, health and emergency services.

Chair of the Safer Travel Guidelines Review Panel, Deputy Rob Ward, said: “I would very much like to thank the Panel’s Members Deputies Inna Gardiner and Mike Higgins for their valuable contribution to the Scrutiny of the Safer Travel Policy, especially during the initial emergency response stage of the pandemic when new guidelines for inward travel were first introduced.

"Scrutiny will continue to monitor the Government’s pandemic response, only with a broader focus.”