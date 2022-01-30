Puffin sculpture trail coming to Guernsey

Puffin sculptures will be displayed in locations right across Guernsey next year as part of a new trail raising money for charity.

The 'Puffin Parade' is the idea of Autism Guernsey and the GSPCA animal shelter who are now looking for businesses to sponsor and decorate them.

The 4ft puffins will be scattered around the island from April 2023 - the month that puffins return to the bailiwick to breed.

The trail will be similar to last year's Golden Guernsey Goat Trail in which 52 life-sized goat sculptures spent a summer on display before being auctioned off for Autism Guernsey and the Guernsey Adult Literacy Project.

GSPCA Manager Steve Byrne said: "We are absolutely delighted at the GSPCA to be teaming up with Autism Guernsey for the 'Puffin Parade' in 2023.

"This spectacular event will be a great celebration of our 150th anniversary in the Island."

The 'Puffin Parade' will be similar to last year's Golden Guernsey Goat Trail. Credit: ITV Channel TV

"The plan is that over the winter, artists will decorate the puffins and in April, when the puffins return to our shores to breed, we will launch the 'Puffin Parade' so we can all enjoy the fabulous work of our local talented artists."

There will be a total of 60 puffin sculptures to go and see from next April.

Mandy Rowlinson, from Autism Guernsey, says: "We received fantastic feedback about the Goat Trail and we are hoping that the Puffin Parade will be even more successful."

"If you would be interested in sponsoring a puffin or indeed painting one, please contact myself at Autism Guernsey on 232879 or office@autismguernsey.org.gg . Alternatively you can contact Steve Byrne the GSPCA on 01481 257261 or email stevejbyrne@gspca.org.gg."