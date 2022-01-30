Repair work to begin on storm-damaged Guernsey piers

Work is underway to repair Guernsey's piers which have been worst affected by stormy weather.

Contractors will start mending Rousse Pier and the piers at Portelet at the beginning of next week (31 January).

The States says the work needs to be done to improve safety, with granite stones at Rousse Pier having become unstable and holes appearing in the surface of both piers at Portelet.

The Rousse Mooring Committee previously warned that more bad weather could be "catastrophic" for the pier.

The structure was built in the 19th century to protect fishermen's boats and has since become a popular spot for swimmers, divers and kayakers on the island.

The works coincide with the spring tide and should be completed by the end of next week - depending on the weather.

A spokesperson for the States said: "Guernsey's coastal infrastructure is constantly at risk of damage. The pier at Rousse was damaged in a storm at the end of November 2021 and stabilisation works were quickly arranged to be carried out at the start of December to try and prevent the edge stones from breaking away."

"A long-term repair should be possible next week with favourable tides and weather needed to operate a mini crane."

"Public access to the piers will be maintained, except for the immediate areas where work is being carried out."