Second hand wedding fayre raises thousands for Jersey Hospice Care

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Alex Spiceley

Islanders preparing to tie the knot in Jersey have been treated to a wedding fayre with a difference (30 January).

Nearly every single item on sale at Jersey Hospice Care's event was second hand.

Julie Jubb said: "It has been amazing. I couldn't believe how busy we were at 10 o'clock this morning when we opened the doors. It was like everyone wants to get in there and get their wedding organised for this year."

The event raised more than £2,000 for the charity, an amount they say will go a long way.

"We offer home services, we have the inpatient unit, bereavement services and to be able to offer that free of charge to our island is so important to us at Jersey Hospice."