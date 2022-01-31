A day in the life of Jersey's firearms squad

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

A warning - this report contains loud bangs and flashing images right from the very start.

Major crime is not commonly seen in Jersey, but when it does happen, officers have to be ready.

ITV Channel was given a rare look into the secret work of Jersey's firearms squad.

The firearms squad are among a select few officers in the island that are licensed to carry loaded guns.

Chris, Police Firearms Training Sergeant, joined the police to help keep people in the island safe.

"You join the police, everyone gives the phrase 'to make a difference', I joined the police because I didn't want to sit behind a desk.

"I wanted the action that the job offers, it is a practical job which is where I feel suited and if I can save people's lives or make people safe, that's why we join the police.

"You don't join for any accolades or any appreciation, you're just doing it to be the best you can be and to go out and serve."

The force uses derelict buildings to execute the much needed training, ensuring officers are prepared for the worst case scenario.

"We live on an island, when we need help, it's not coming. We have to be able to do everything, we have to be a self-contained unit.

"If we want support from our partners in Guernsey, we're looking at a couple hours. If we're looking at the UK for support, it's even longer.

"So when it goes wrong, thankfully not very often, but when it does go wrong, we need to be able to do it all ourselves."