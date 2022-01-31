Guernsey charity GROW-ing closer to new premises

Guernsey's Rural Occupation Workshop (GROW) is getting closer to their fundraising target which will help them fund their new premises.

Once the new facility has been built it will be able to offer vital skills to a new generation and help people who have struggled to integrate into the community.

Sam Wynterflood has been coming to GROW five times a week for nearly six years, getting his hands dirty in the organisations green houses with a team of 30 other crewmembers. "If I didn't have GROW I wouldn't know what else to do. It's been very, very good." Sam is working and learning out of GROW's temporary home on Oatlands Lane, which allows him to keep up his horticultural skills while building work progresses.

Jess Aughton, GROW's Acting Assistant Manager, said that the charity helps islanders to keep active and feel part of the community.

"Sam's learning how to socialise, make friends and get out in the community. He's improving his skillset, learning how to propagate and plant up seeds. All of that helps him physically and mentally and keep him active." The charity has already raised £2 million towards their redevelopment at Les Petits Quartiers, but needs another one million to see the full project completed. GROW has been on their Les Petits Quartiers site for 35 years selling plants and produce grown by crewmembers and once work is finished, they are set for another 35 years at least.

Plans for the new project include a canteen, training room, health zone, retail area and horticultural workshop. Marguerite Talmage, Director at GROW, said: "Our plant sales are very important to us, not just in teaching the crew news skills but there are a big part of revenue.

"In the future we will also be teaching hospitality and retail skills, there are exciting times in the future." Work on the redeveloped Les Petits Quartiers site is expected to be completed by next Spring.