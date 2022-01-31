Guernsey's post-Brexit fishing permits made mandatory as transition period ends

New fishing permits have come into force in Guernsey after the end of the government's post-Brexit transition period.

From Tuesday 1 February, anyone without a licence will not be allowed to operate in the Bailiwick's waters.

40 permits were granted to French boats back in December to allow them to continue fishing.

Rules had to be brought in after the UK's exit from the EU in January 2020 - although Guernsey has not seen the level of protests experienced in Jersey when French fishing boats blockaded St Helier's main port last May in a dispute over licences.

A solution was eventually agreed between Jersey and the EU, although hundreds of the island's fishermen marched through St Helier demanding more support for locals.