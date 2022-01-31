How businesses in the Channel Islands are adapting two years after Brexit

Businesses across the Channel Islands are still adapting to the impacts of Brexit two years on.

The owner of the Jersey-based Seymour Oyster company says the cost of exporting their shellfish to France has doubled since the UK left the EU in January 2020. They now ship half their produce to England instead.

New regulations on oyster exports have also come into force this month. It means they will have to be cleaned before being sent to the continent, changing the way they have worked for decades.

John Le Seelleur said: "The oyster bags will need to be washed, they will have to be re-bagged. It will add another delay, another level of handling. Every time you handle oysters you potentially lose 2%."

Businesses across the Channel Islands have also had to adapt to visa requirements for new staff from the EU.

Jersey restaurant owner Martin Sayers said: "The cost is unbelievable. We have actually become HR consultants rather than restaurateurs. Now most of my time is spent trying to recruit and dealing with staffing issues and permits."

In Guernsey, shops are still having to deal with delays brought about by Brexit with forms that need filling out for shipments.

Stuart Lean, owner of Just Games, said: "Some of the stuff that we normally would get in without even thinking about is getting bounced back at customs. It's not a brand new problem, it's just exacerbating old ones."

Guernsey States say Brexit will bring about opportunities for business over time.

The island's External Relations Lead Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq explained: "It would be foolish to try and pretend that it will be easy to resolve these things. But at the same time, there are opportunities emerging and I'm sure businesses will find when new trade agreements come into place, there will be new and fresh opportunities."