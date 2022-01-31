Masks and work from home guidance scrapped in Jersey as Covid restrictions ease

People in Jersey no longer have to wear face coverings and work from home guidance has been scrapped as the government eases its Covid restrictions.

There is also no need for businesses to collect customers' information for contact tracing.

Companies and schools can still set their own measures, with headteachers being asked to take "a pragmatic approach" by the island's Education Minister.

Deputy Scott Wickenden said: "Some schools will carry on doing mask wearing because that's the way to keep their teachers and their students safer. I would like to see the figures come down dramatically, I am worried about closing year groups and affecting the education of our children."

Jersey's Education Minister on Covid cases and restrictions in schools

On Friday 28 January it was announced that most measures to control Covid would be dropped as Jersey learns to live with the virus - following a similar move by Guernsey's government.

People are still asked to wear face coverings in certain settings such as the Airport and Harbour, with Liberty Bus making it a requirement for all passengers unless they are exempt.