Plans released for new Dementia care village in Jersey

Plans have been submitted for a new Dementia care village and 66 flats at a development in St Saviour, Jersey.

The LV Care Group and Dandara have applied to the planning department to build the Village and Care Hub on a derelict site in the parish, next to Plat Douet School.

The Dementia Village and Care Hub will hold 10 independent living houses with 70 bedrooms for dementia residents.

The proposed building has been left vacant for many years, but is occasionally used for police training. Credit: ITV Channel

There will also be 57 care hub bedrooms, where staff will provide a higher level of care as well as eight staff and visitor apartments.

The Village hopes to help residents have the experience they would have within their own home, helping them maintain their daily routines as possible.

It has been specifically designed to increase resident-socialisation and reduce the cognitive and physical decline of Dementia sufferers.

Credit: Dandara

In addition to the medically-designed homes, there will be a ‘High Street’ like area for residents which will include a shop, hairdressers, pub and café.

The development also has plans for 18 one bedroom flats and 48 two bed flats.

Nick Bettany, CEO and co-founder of LV Care Group said: “We know that there is a real need in Jersey for further dementia care facilities, and critically that these should be enabling residents to live well with dementia. The plans are maximising the quality of living for the residents and the surrounding community. It is a big investment by us into what we believe will be a premium care facility for our island.”