Reform Jersey calls on government owned companies to pay staff living wage

A political party in Jersey is calling on the government to ensure all the companies it owns pay their employees the living wage.

JT already does so by paying workers at least £11.27 an hour, as does The States of Jersey Development Company. Reform Jersey wants others to follow suit by the end of the year and has lodged a proposition with the States.

The minimum wage in Jersey is currently £9.22 an hour and the living wage is a minimum of £11.27.

Reform Jersey Party Leader Senator Sam Mézec said: "The current Jersey Alliance government has failed to make any meaningful progress in improving life for the low paid.

"Despite committing at the start of this term to encourage businesses to sign up as Living Wage employers, there is no evidence that they have actually done so.

"Reform Jersey wishes to see the end of poverty wages here, and we have brought forward numerous propositions in the Assembly to move the Minimum Wage towards the Living Wage, but we have been thwarted each time.

"Now, in the dying days of this electoral term, we are asking the States to make at least one positive move to help secure improved conditions for some workers in Jersey."

The proposition is expected to be debated on 1 March.