40 fishing licences in Guernsey will come into effect today (1 February).

The licences were issued by Guernsey's government on 1 December 2021, but had not yet come into force.

This will now allow 40 French vessels registered in either Normandy or Brittany , to continue to fish in Bailiwick waters.

Three further licences are set to be issued 'soon'.

The Bailiwick are still accepting applications for more licences.