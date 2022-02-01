Business begins for Jersey's new States CEO
Jersey's new Chief Executive Officer begins her role today (1 February).
Suzanne Wylie takes on the role after leaving the position of CEO of Belfast City Council, which she held since 2014.
Suzanne Wylie replaces Charlie Parker, after he resigned from the position in November 2020.
She is the first woman to hold the States CEO position in the island.
ITV Channel spoke with Suzanne Wylie to find out who the new face is behind the job.
How is the first day going?
What are your big priorities going to be now you have taken on this role?
Are there any big challenges that you are worried about?
After the debacle with our last CEO left a bit of a sour taste in islander's mouths, how do you plan to turn around public opinion of the office?