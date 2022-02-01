Business begins for Jersey's new States CEO

Jersey's new Chief Executive Officer begins her role today (1 February).

Suzanne Wylie takes on the role after leaving the position of CEO of Belfast City Council, which she held since 2014.

Suzanne Wylie replaces Charlie Parker, after he resigned from the position in November 2020.

Suzanne Wylie takes on the role of States CEO after leaving her position as CEO of Belfast City Council. Credit: Government of Jersey

She is the first woman to hold the States CEO position in the island.

ITV Channel spoke with Suzanne Wylie to find out who the new face is behind the job.

How is the first day going?

Play video

What are your big priorities going to be now you have taken on this role?

Play video

Are there any big challenges that you are worried about?

Play video

After the debacle with our last CEO left a bit of a sour taste in islander's mouths, how do you plan to turn around public opinion of the office?