Hospital patients test positive for Covid after visits return in Jersey

A small number of patients in Jersey's General Hospital and Mental Health Wards have tested positive for coronavirus after some visitors attended whilst symptomatic.

This comes after the hospital's restrictions on visiting patients were lifted on 27 January.

Visitation was stopped on 12 January after patients tested positive after visitors came into the hospital whilst displaying symptoms.

Visitors are being urged to take a lateral flow test before visiting and asked not to come if they have any symptoms of Covid.

Guidelines will be reviewed on a daily basis to ensure that visiting is safe for patients and hospital services are not negatively impacted.

Islanders are reminded that the following guidelines remain in place: