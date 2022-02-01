Jersey to celebrate St Patrick's Day with four day festival

People in Jersey will be able to celebrate St Partrick's Day with a four-day festival.

The event will be held from 17 to 20 March, with islanders able to celebrate Irish culture in St Helier.

Islanders can get involved with Gaelic football, a screening of the Ireland Six Nations match, Irish dancing, and Irish food and drink.

There will also be a parade through the town centre with dancers decked in green.

A spokesperson for St Helier said: "The event is aimed at all the family with something for everyone over the four days, and it’s hoped that it will provide some much-needed relief as Coronavirus restrictions continue to ease."

St Helier Constable, Simon Crowcroft, said that the festival is the perfect way to celebrate the Irish community in the island.

"The Parish of Saint Helier recognises the enormous contribution that has been made to the Irish community in Jersey by the Jersey Irish Society, which has supported the community of Irish people living and working in Jersey and those Islanders who have Irish ancestry by organising a mass on Saint Patrick’s Day every year, followed by a celebration in the Town Hall.

"This year the Parish is delighted to be complementing the work done by the Jersey Irish Society by holding a festival in Parade Gardens. This location is where the Irish festival used to take place many years ago and, as Constable, I am delighted that this annual tradition is being restarted."

St Helier Town Centre and Events Manager, Connor Burgher, said he was delighted to put on the Parish’s first major event of the year.

"I am incredibly grateful to the many members of the Jersey Irish community, the Jersey Irish Society, the Cannon O’Rafferty School of Dancing, and the many others who have helped us form our plans for this St Patrick’s Festival 2022.

"This is the first of a jam-packed summer of events in St Helier, and it’s great to be kicking off with a brand new one.”

Further details will be announced closer to the date.