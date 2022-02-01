Jersey's Health Minister speaks out as Covid death toll reaches 103

Jersey's Minister for Health and Social Services is reminding islanders the importance of vaccination and measures to keep the community safe.

A total of 103 islanders have now died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.

Jersey's government is still yet to release information as to whether those who died had passed away because of Covid, or with Covid.

Deputy Richard Renouf has released a statement as the death toll climbed above 100 since the start of the pandemic.

Deputy Renouf said: “Unfortunately this week has seen us surpass 100 COVID-related deaths in Jersey. I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. We all feel sympathy for their loss.

“This sad milestone reminds us all that we cannot be complacent. The pandemic is not over.

As Jersey begins to ease measures in the island, Deputy Renouf has asked islanders to remain "vigilant and act responsibly".

"We are moving away from fixed and enforceable measures to focusing on public health guidance and the exercise of common sense by Islanders.

“While the risk of disease and severe illness from COVID in Jersey is now much less than we have known previously, I want to remind Islanders that they can visit the Vaccination Centre at Fort Regent without a booked appointment to get their first, second or booster dose.

"Being vaccinated ensures those that are vulnerable in our community are as protected as possible. Such actions will help limit further hospitalisations and untimely deaths from this disease.”