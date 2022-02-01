Work starts to increase capacity at Guernsey's Longue Hougue landfill site

Work has begun to increase space at Guernsey's Longue Hougue landfill site.

Engineers will close off a gap in the sea wall outside St Sampson's Harbour over the next few weeks - two decades after it was removed.

The section was taken away to create an entrance for boats to temporarily moor in the lagoon whilst a new marina was built.

Work will now take place at night to restore the section and allow the waste site to reach its full capacity, which is expected to fill up with rubbish in around two years.

Guernsey Waste's senior technical adviser Rob Roussel said: “The first stage is to create a concrete foundation, to form the base for a reinforced concrete wall that will gradually fill the gap in the breakwater.

"Then it will be faced with the same rock from the original breakwater, which has been stored since the opening was created. This will ensure that even though it is an engineered solution, once it is finished the new section will have the original appearance.”