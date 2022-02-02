Anger in Guernsey as The Auberge restaurant can be converted for residential use

The former Auberge restaurant in Guernsey can be converted for residential use after being granted planning permission.

It has angered some with a petition to save the former clifftop eatery in Jerbourg gaining over 1,500 signatures.

Deputy Steve Falla formally objected to the proposals and says he is disappointed they were given the green light without an open planning meeting.

He added: "The DPA (Development and Planning Authority) are doing some very good work. Whether this instance, with expectation of a public hearing, was a communications issue or otherwise it is disappointing, but I wouldn't want it to detract from the breath of fresh air they are bringing to many other areas."

Work can start within the next three years under planning rules.