Channel Islands will follow UK if sanctions imposed on Russian assets

The Channel Islands have agreed to freeze Russian assets in the Bailiwicks, if the UK Government agree to impose sanctions on the State.

It is in response to the ongoing conflict on the Russian-Ukraine border.

The UK Government has said sanctions will be introduced if a single Russian boot lands on Ukrainian soil.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson was criticised by fellow MPs for not stopping the flow of illegal 'dirty' Russian money into the UK.

US president Joe Biden is sending 2,000 troops to Poland and Germany this week. He is also moving around 1,000 soldiers based in Germany to Romania after talks stalled with Russia over a growing military presence on the Ukraine border.

But the Bailiwicks are set to impose the same sanctions should the UK decide to follow through with their threats.

Jersey's External Relations Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, said: "We in Jersey have a robust legal regime in place and we work in lock step with the UK. So if the UK has evidence to introduce sanctions or the UN or they both do we will almost instantaneously introduce those sanctions."

But the Minister was unable to confirm if dirty money from Russia was present in the island.

He added: "Anywhere in the world cannot say with certainty that all of their mechanisms have fully worked because individuals may take decisions to seek to circumvent them."

Political author Bill Browder has said that Jersey has the power to "change the course of history" in the way it handles Russian assets in the island.