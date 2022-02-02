Development of Oakfield Sports Centre approved in Jersey
Plans to redevelop Oakfield sports centre in Jersey has been given planning approval.
It follows proposals being rejected to build a new multi-sport facility in October 2021.
Plans were then resubmitted late last year.
The redevelopment of the site includes plans to replace the existing grass football pitch with a 3G synthetic surface and building a new multi-sport sports hall and martial arts studios.
It is part of the government’s wider Inspiring Active Places strategy announced earlier this year.
The process of finding suitable contractors to carry out the work will now begin following planning permission being granted.