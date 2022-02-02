Development of Oakfield Sports Centre approved in Jersey

Plans to redevelop Oakfield sports centre in Jersey has been given planning approval.

It follows proposals being rejected to build a new multi-sport facility in October 2021.

Plans were then resubmitted late last year.

View of the proposed new site from Wellington Hill Credit: Government of Jersey

The redevelopment of the site includes plans to replace the existing grass football pitch with a 3G synthetic surface and building a new multi-sport sports hall and martial arts studios.

Map of the current Oakfield sports centre site Credit: Government of Jersey

Map of the proposed new Oakfield sports centre site development Credit: Government of Jersey

It is part of the government’s wider Inspiring Active Places strategy announced earlier this year.

The process of finding suitable contractors to carry out the work will now begin following planning permission being granted.