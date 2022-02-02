Guernsey donates £25k to Tonga relief effort

Guernsey's Overseas Aid & Development Commission has donated £25,000 to help relief effort in Tonga.

The volcanic eruption on the island last month was described as "one of the most violent" to ever be captured from space and was followed by a disastrous Tsunami.

The donation to the Red Cross will help to provide blankets, hygiene kits, water filters and shelter kits to the local population.

Deputy Chris Blin, President of the Overseas Aid & Development Commission said: "As fellow Islanders, the population of the Bailiwick of Guernsey can perhaps appreciate a little more than some the very difficult situation the Tongans are in. This is further exacerbated by Tonga's remoteness.

"Although a number of nations are providing aid, it has very recently been reported that there is still a $1.6 million funding gap.

"It is only right that we recognise the awful challenges they face and assist in some small way." It is thought that 85,000 people have been affected out of Tonga's total population of 110,000 people.