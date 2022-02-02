Jersey's government has been told it "must act now to improve the lives and safety of islanders".

The Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel says there is a lack of clarity on the steps needed to tackle violence and substance misuse.

Deputy Gregory Guida, the Home Affairs Minister, admitted it is struggling to bring in the right people to carry out a community review into male violence against women and girls.

Jersey's Chief of Police has confirmed the force will focus on this issue during 2022, prioritising support for victims and work to improve the law.

Recruitment is also a problem that is delaying the new drug and alcohol strategy.

The Scrunity Panel's Chair Deputy Rob Ward said: “We have concerns about the lack of clarity and joined up approach to dealing with some of the key issues discussed in the hearing today, especially male violence to women and drug and alcohol misuse strategy.

"We look forward to receiving further updates to address these important local problems and would reiterate that the Government must act now to improve the lives and safety of islanders.”

Help is available in the Channel Islands for anyone experiencing addiction issues, abuse or sexual assault.

Links to support can be found below: