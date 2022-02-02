Jersey's Haute Vallée school closes to another year group due to Covid cases

Haute Vallée secondary school in Jersey has closed to another year group due to a high number of Covid cases amongst teachers and support staff.

Year 10 students have been asked to work from home on Thursday 3 February and join classes online.

It follows a similar decision to close to Year 9 pupils earlier this week.

The news comes at the same time Jersey's government has relaxed on-island restrictions - although Education Minister Deputy Scott Wickenden says he is worried about the impact Covid is having on schools.

In a letter to parents, Headteacher Stuart Hughes apologised for the disruption but said he had no other choice.

He explained: "I realise this is likely to cause frustration for some families, however due to reduced staffing numbers I do not have an alternative, sorry."

The situation is described as fast-moving but the school hopes to reopen to all students on Friday 4 February.

No other year groups are currently affected.