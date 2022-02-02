Jersey's Opera House will remain closed until June 2023

The reopening of Jersey's Opera House has been delayed by a year, due to the complexity of the refurbishment work.

The theatre was closed at the start of the pandemic and did not reopen because the building was in need of repair.

It was hoped the theatre would reopen this summer, but builders have now assessed the work and say due to its complexity it will take much longer.

It has been announced the £2.2 million allocated to the project from the Fiscal Stimulus Fund will no longer be provided by Government, because it no longer meets the funds criteria.

Instead, the Minister for Treasury and Resources, Deputy Susie Pinel, has agreed that the money required for the restorations will be allocated from another funding sources.

The Assistant Minister with responsibility for Arts, Deputy Kirsten Morel says he expects islanders to be frustrated with the announcement.

“I am truly sorry that the Opera House will not be able to reopen until June 2023, which is one year later than initially expected.

“There’s no doubt that this situation is frustrating for all Islanders, and particularly those engaged in the performing arts, but the positive element of this news is that the new timescale comes with greater certainty.

“In the period between now and June of next year, I, as Assistant Minister, and officers in the Department for the Economy will continue to support the arts community, enabling a wide range of performances to take place in venues across the Island."

Deputy Morel continued to say the government are "fully committed to the refurbishment".

The Chair of Jersey Opera House Board Limited, Pierre Horsfall, said: “It is some comfort that this disruption will result in us taking charge of a building which is fit for purpose, and that we will have a clear agreement between Government and the Board for the lease and ongoing maintenance of the building.”

By June 2023, the Opera House will have been closed for three years.