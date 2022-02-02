Top tips for looking after Channel Island birds

The Channel Islands are home to many different species of birds, many of who rely on islanders to protect their island populations.

Last weekend was the RSPB's Big Garden Bird Watch, which encouraged islander's to sit back and count the birds they came across in their gardens.

But how can Channel Islander's help to support bird populations across the Channel Islands? Birding Tours Jersey have released their top tips for helping your feathery-friends.

Credit: ITV Channel

Why are bird feeders important?

It provides a year round reliable source of food and water, which allows the birds to spend less time and energy searching for food.

Food can become scarce at parts of the year for the following reasons:

change in weather conditions (hot or cold)

changes in habitat, for example branchage season, housing developments, season farming methods

seasonal fluctuations although natural, some years berries, seeds and caterpillars are more plentiful than others.

Bird feeders are also important for humans too as it helps with brain stimulation and allows for some time out from daily stresses.

What are the best types of bird food?

The best types of bird food islanders can offer include:

Seed mix (avoid the cheaper wheat based mixes as they have little nutritional value)

Mealworms (dried or live)

Peanuts (never salted!)

Sunflower hearts

Sunflower seeds

Suet / fat balls

One major thing islanders need to be aware of is that food that is mouldy, salty, big chunks, crisps, dairy or cooked is to be avoided.

Islanders who are keen gardeners are encouraged to "plant for nature"

Plants can be a great addition to your gardens, not only do they add to the physical appearance of your garden, but can help provide a natural food source for wildlife. Some good plants to consider are:

Sunflowers, a great family choice - leave the seed heads for the birds

Ivy, good allrounder for cover, flowers and insects

Honeysuckle

Fruit Trees

Teasel

Evening Primrose

Build a pond!

But islanders are encouraged to not use pesticides, herbicides or rodenticides.

Credit: PA

What types of bird feeders should you be using?

There are many types of bird feeders to use, with many species preferring certain feeders compared to others.

Seed and nut feeders - for sunflower hearts/seeds, mixed seed, nibbles and peanuts

Nyger feeders - loved by Goldfinch

Suet / fat ball feeders - loved by Blue, Great and Long-tailed Tit and House Sparrow

An apple - loved by Blackcap

Window feeders

But islanders are reminded to not forget ground feeding birds too!

Blackbird, Dunnock, Robin, Sparrow, Wood Pigeon, Collared Dove and finches will all happily feed on the ground in a safe area.

Important things to consider when choosing your feeders:

Metal fittings last longer than plastic.

Nylon and mesh nets are dangerous, as birds can trap their feet in them.

Space out feeding stations to allow more birds to feed at one time.

Move feeding stations around to allow the garden area to rest and recover.

Maintain your bird feeders all year round

Just as you wash your crockery, pet food bowls to avoid contamination and sickness, the bird feeding areas and feeders also need to be cleaned regularly.Guidance for cleaning bird feeders:

Clean outdoors

Use a separate brush (we keep an old kitchen brush for this purpose)

Wear gloves

Take the feeder apart (it is a good idea to check this when buying a new feeder - is it easy to dismantle?)

Use a week solution of domestic bleach

Always wash you hands thoroughly afterwards

A top tip is to buy two feeders the same and interchange the parts if you need extra time for cleaning.

Birdbaths

You don’t need anything fancy. Something that will hold enough fresh water to drink or bath in.

Keep it clean and topped up all year round.

Pest proofing your feeders - let's get creative!

Intelligence varies in the animal world just as in mankind. Here are some tips on how to protect your feeders from different pests that might also be visiting.

Magpies, Carrion Crows and Pigeons (larger birds):

Credit: PA

They have large beaks which aren’t suited to smaller mesh and seed feeders.

They are strong and often bring feeders to the ground - consider securing the feeders (we use bull dog clips).

The suet block containers are ideal for big beaks!

Window feeders are more suited to the smaller, more agile birds.

Scatter a handful of food on the ground - the larger birds will feed quickly and go.

Rats, Mice and Squirrels:

Credit: ITV Channel

If you have a serious rat problem stop feeding the birds for a couple of weeks and the rats will move on in search of food.

Use feeders which have less spillage or a catchment tray.

Rig up a device which suits your feeder or feeding area (a plastic plate secured to the base of the feeder for instance).

Grease the pole of the feeding station!

There are squirrel proof feeders on the market which are also made to deter heavy birds.

Move feeding stations away from jumping reach of bushes - rats are very clever!

If you missed the chance to get involved in the RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch, islanders in Jersey have the opportunity to take part in Jersey’s Great Garden Bird Watch this weekend (5 - 6 February).