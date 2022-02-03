Demolition work for Jersey's new hospital at Overdale could start in April

Buildings could be knocked down to make way for Jersey's new hospital at Overdale as early as April, if the government is given the go ahead.

Proposals to demolish existing structures have been recommended for approval and a decision is expected from politicians this morning (Thursday 3 February).

This a separate application from the new hospital proposals but would create an clear space for any future plans.

The work would be carried out in three phases with the first set to start between April and June 2022 and it will be to get rid of unused and derelict buildings.

No areas currently being used by the hospital will be knocked down until services have been temporarily moved to the old Les Quennevais school site - which is expected to be ready around the end of 2022.

Demolition could be finished by January 2023.

Planning Officer, Chris Jones says: "There are a number of buildings on site which have reached the end of their meaningful life and are now empty and showing signs of disrepair. They are no longer fit for the required standard of healthcare provision."

In recommending the plans for approval, Chris Jones says more modern buildings that are still usable such as the Westmount Centre and William Knott Day Hospital must not be knocked down unless planning permission is granted for a new hospital on the land.

This is because those facilities, although not necessarily fit for current healthcare standards, could be used for other purposes.